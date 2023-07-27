The US Fed rate hike leads to volatility in markets as indices decline 0.6%

Auto stocks led the decline in the indices, while banks, financials, oil and gas, and FMCG index also stood among major losers. Investors preferred to turn to the safe haven, the pharma index, which was among the top gainers. The pharma sector saw huge buying interest on the back of good results announced by Cipla and Dr Reddy’s, along with a couple of USFDA approvals given to Aurobindo Pharma, said analysts. The real estate sector also saw a run-up on the back of strong demand growth seen in the luxury housing segment.

