The vibe in the crypto market right now: ‘Stay alive’
Dalvin Brown , Hannah Erin Lang , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 01 Feb 2026, 06:26 am IST
Summary
Major cryptocurrencies like bitcoin and ether are languishing this year, while old-fashioned bets such as blue-chip stocks have paid off.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
The party in the crypto market is starting to feel like a distant memory.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story