The year that hedge funds got their mojo back

Rokos Capital Management gained 30.7%, according to people familiar with the matter, helped by prescient bets that investors were too optimistic about Federal Reserve rate cuts in 2024. London-based Rokos manages about $19 billion.Florida-based Infinitum gained about 72%. The firm, which oversees about $250 million, takes long and short positions in technology stocks. Its largest position last year was in Singapore-based Sea, a tech conglomerate whose shares more than doubled last year.Castle Hook was up more than 60%. It was one of a number of firms that piled into the “AI power trade." It also benefited from a postelection rally in the U.S. dollar and falling U.S. bond prices.The main fund of London-based Helikon, a long-short firm managing more than $4 billion, gained nearly 62%. Big holdings included Eurobank Ergasias of Greece, whose shares surged 39%.Multimanager firms, or “pod shops," had another strong year. Among the biggest players, Point72 made 19%. The firm told clients that it would hand back as much as $5 billion this year. Meanwhile, Millennium Management and Citadel’s flagship fund both returned about 15%.Comparatively smaller multimanagers rebounded after a lackluster 2023. Walleye Capital, which manages $7.7 billion, gained 17.8%. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors, which oversees around $12 billion, returned 19.7% in its flagship fund.