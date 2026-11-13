The Yen Is Becoming Too Hard for Some Investors to Trade

(Bloomberg) -- After a year of wild swings, the yen surprised traders by settling into a tight range clustered near 158 per dollar over recent months. But on Wednesday it broke out again, unexpectedly weakening toward 160.

The sudden move underscores just how difficult Japan’s currency has become to trade. Traditional signals such as interest-rate differentials have become less reliable guides, while Bank of Japan tightening, persistent capital outflows and unprecedented intervention have pulled the yen in competing directions.

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The stakes extend far beyond Japan. The yen is one of the world’s most heavily traded currencies, changing hands in some $1.6 trillion of transactions each day. Its direction can make or break the fortunes of global investors, while its longer-term trajectory has implications for everything from Japanese inflation to the flow of the nation’s vast pool of savings into overseas markets.

“The challenge is that these competing forces have made the timing and magnitude of yen moves much harder to anticipate,” said Rajeev De Mello, global macro portfolio manager at Gama Asset Management SA, which manages about 600 million Swiss francs in assets. “I have therefore reduced my yen positions to reflect the greater uncertainty.”

There are compelling reasons to buy the yen: the BOJ has raised interest rates at the fastest pace since 1990, yields at home are near multi-decade highs and officials in both Tokyo and Washington have shown a willingness to intervene when the currency falls too quickly.

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But reasons to sell are equally powerful. Japanese interest rates remain well below those in the US and other major economies, and some investors see the BOJ as moving too slowly to close the gap. That keeps carry trades attractive, while the nation’s companies, institutions and households continue deploying large amounts of capital overseas.

Long-term views are sharply divided, with Marlborough Investment Management’s James Athey expecting significant yen appreciation and Fidelity International’s Lei Zhu seeing further depreciation as the bigger risk.

Others have stepped back altogether. T. Rowe Price Group Inc.’s David Clewell has stayed out of the yen for an extended period, while Brandywine Global Investment Management’s Carol Lye had avoided dollar-yen this year in favor of trading the currency against the euro.

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A Costly Battle

The yen has proved no easier for policymakers to steer. Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama led an intervention campaign in late July to put a floor under the yen, backed by US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, who has staked a smaller sum but a good deal of his credibility on supporting the currency.

Japan has spent a record ¥27.1 trillion ($169.7 billion) buying yen this year, almost three times the nation’s combined trade deficit and direct-investment outflows. The intervention helped pull the currency back from a 40-year low near 164 in July, but the yen has since retraced much of that advance.

A persistently weak currency raises import costs, squeezes households and complicates Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s efforts to revive growth, helping explain why Tokyo has repeatedly stepped in to support the yen.

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While markets shouldn’t underestimate authorities’ ability to lean aggressively against one-way moves, intervention has its limits, said Masahiko Loo, chief fixed income strategist at State Street Investment Management. “Intervention can slow a move, but it rarely changes the underlying direction on its own.”

The Yen’s New Era

Decades ago the currency was tied to an export powerhouse whose manufacturers earned foreign exchange selling cars and electronics around the world. Then came the era of zero rates, when Japan’s vast pool of savings flowed overseas in search of returns and the yen became the go-to funding currency for carry trades worldwide.

Japan’s exit from zero rates should, on paper, favor a stronger yen by reducing the incentive to borrow cheaply in the currency and invest overseas. But decades of cheap money have left Japan with ¥811 trillion in overseas portfolio assets and patterns of overseas investment that may prove difficult to reverse.

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Japan’s transformation into a mature creditor economy has created a structural headwind for the yen, according to Fidelity’s Zhu. Pension funds, insurers and households continue to invest heavily abroad, and any repatriation encouraged by higher JGB yields is unlikely to outweigh those outflows unless Japanese yields become meaningfully more attractive, she said.

Even record inflows haven’t helped. Overseas investors bought a combined ¥34.5 trillion of Japanese bonds and stocks from January through October, the most on record for the period, yet the yen has remained weak. One reason may be that foreign investors are hedging some of their Japanese equity exposure by selling yen, according to Citigroup Inc. strategists.

Coming Home

The biggest question for the yen’s next era is whether Japan’s money finally starts staying home.

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There are tentative signs of a shift. Japanese investors have sold a net ¥689 billion of foreign stocks and bonds so far this year, reversing ¥12.5 trillion of purchases last year. At home, JGB yields are near multi-decade highs, Japanese equities have delivered strong returns and corporate reforms are improving the outlook for shareholders.

But those factors alone haven’t been enough to unleash a rush back into domestic assets. “The issue is not valuation, but uncertainty,” said Masayuki Nakajima, senior strategist at Mizuho Bank in London. “Many institutions remain worried that yields could rise further if inflation, BOJ tightening expectations, or fiscal concerns intensify.”

Nor does the reversal in portfolio flows mean Japan has stopped sending capital overseas. Japanese companies invested ¥11.9 trillion abroad through foreign direct investment this year, excluding reinvested earnings, as they continued expanding beyond the domestic market.

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The Government Pension Investment Fund is a closely watched test case, though its allocations remained largely unchanged in the latest quarter despite speculation it could shift more money into domestic assets.

Higher Stakes

For Tokyo, the stakes are mounting. The yen is becoming an increasingly important variable as Japan navigates a new era of inflation and higher interest rates, with persistent weakness threatening to complicate the BOJ’s policy normalization and add pressure to an already volatile bond market.

“If we get some strength in the Japanese yen, that will help control the headline inflation problem, that will help control the long end of the bond market,” said James McAlevey, head of global aggregate and absolute return at BNP Paribas Asset Management.

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Washington has its own reasons to care. Japan is the largest foreign holder of US government debt, and further unilateral intervention could require Tokyo to sell some of those holdings. The US joined Japan’s intervention earlier this year in a way that reduced the need for Treasury sales, limiting the risk of adding upward pressure on US yields.

For investors, meanwhile, there is still no obvious trade.

Maxence Visseau, chief investment officer of Arkevium Capital in Dubai, said the yen has been “almost impossible to call” after Japan and the US intervened jointly in July. “I’m happy to stay on the sidelines for now,” he said. “And I suspect I’m not alone.”

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