The Yuan and Yen Need the Fed’s Help. They Might Not Get It.

Yet there are some important similarities too. Both countries’ central banks have pursued relatively loose monetary policies as growth challenges have mounted—in contrast with most other developed economies, which have been raising rates rapidly. China has been cutting interest rates and the amount of cash banks must hold in reserve to juice up its economy. Japan is hesitant to give up its longstanding policy of targeting ultralow interest rates in fear that the country could eventually slip back into deflation or near-deflation, too—a problem it wrestled with for years in the wake of its own burst asset bubble in the 1990s.

