From market favourites to laggards: thematic funds lose steam

MUMBAI: After years as one of the mutual fund industry’s most aggressively sold categories, thematic schemes dropped to the bottom of equity fund inflows in FY26, marking a sharp reversal in a segment that once led the market’s narrative-driven bets.
Investor appetite for thematic and sectoral funds weakened through FY26, with inflows plunging 79% year-on-year to ₹29,973 crore as volatile markets pushed money towards more diversified equity categories. The weakness has carried into FY27, with thematic funds recording the lowest inflows among equity categories at just ₹1,949 crore in April, according to data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi).
The reversal marks a break from the past five years, when thematic funds consistently led equity inflows on narratives around defence, PSUs and railways. In FY26, almost every other equity category, except largecap funds, attracted more money.