There Is a Long-Term Danger Lurking in Financial Markets

In theory, the yield on risk-free government paper should be equal to the interest rate investors expect on average until the debt is paid back. In practice, this only holds true for short-term bonds. Unless an investor or a market maker is 100% sure that a 10-year bond will be held to maturity, there is a risk that it will need to be sold at an unfavorable time. Without a discount for 10-year paper, giving a yield premium, it would make more sense for investors to roll over 10 one-year bonds.