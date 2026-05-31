There will be investing opportunities when the Strait of Hormuz Reopens. Think ETFs.

The U.S. and Iran may again be trying to reach a resolution that would reopen the Strait of Hormuz. The timing and details of any resolution are unknown, but investors may want to have a list of potential beneficiaries at the ready.
The Strait of Hormuz has been closed for about three months, well beyond the timeline most investors had set as a red line for when a blockade in flows of energy, fertilizer and helium would result in shortages and price spikes that harm global economic growth.
After a peace resolution is reached, and ships can get through Hormuz, it will be months before the flow of energy, gas and other commodities gets back toward more normal levels, analysts say, with prices likely to stay elevated for months.