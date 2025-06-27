There’s a wild card coming for tech earnings. It’s not AI.
Adam Levine , Barrons 4 min read 27 Jun 2025, 02:00 PM IST
AI and tariffs have dominated tech earnings in recent years, but a far less buzzy topic could move the needle this quarter: foreign exchange.
AI, tariffs, and capital expenditures have dominated tech earnings in recent years, but get ready for a far less buzzy topic to move the needle when Big Tech reports next month: foreign exchange.
