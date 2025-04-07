Markets
These 5 bluechip stocks could power your portfolio in 2025
Equitymaster 7 min read 07 Apr 2025, 11:38 AM IST
SummaryThese 5 bluechip stocks are combining strong fundamentals with high growth potential—making them worth watching in 2025.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
‘It’s far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price’ - Warren Buffett.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less