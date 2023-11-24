These Are Some of the Stocks Leading the Market’s Year-End Rally

Big tech stocks led much of this year’s rally. Now the rest of the market is rushing in. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Several beaten-down corners of the stock market are rebounding to help drive a surge that has lifted the S&P 500 by 3.3% since mid-November and 19% for the year. Among the biggest gainers: sectors that had been bruised by higher interest rates and recession fears.

The advances reflect growing optimism that the Federal Reserve is set to pull off a soft landing, or a cooling of the economy that doesn't tip it into a downturn.

Their rally got under way after the Fed indicated in early November that it was likely done raising rates for the year, and benchmark Treasury yields continued backing off 16-year highs. It picked up steam after a Nov. 14 report reassured investors that inflation is floating back down to where the Fed wants it.

Here are some of the sectors leading the market’s latest charge.

Small-cap stocks trailed the market this year, but are narrowing the gap.

The small-cap focused Russell 2000 has jumped 5.3% since Nov. 14, outpacing the broader market. Since small-caps often generate most of their money in the U.S., an improving economic picture typically boosts their shares.

The prospect of rate cuts in 2024 is also helping. Higher rates, which drive up borrowing costs, tend to weigh more heavily on smaller companies.

Asset managers and hedge funds are betting small-caps' recent gains will continue and have turned net bullish on the index for the first time in months, according to Deutsche Bank analysis of futures contracts for the week ended Nov. 14. For the year, the Russell 2000 is up almost 2%.

Hard-hit bank stocks have joined the market rally.

The KBW Nasdaq Bank Index has rallied 5.9% since the last inflation report, trimming its decline for the year to 18%. Banks have been hurt by rising rates, which have forced them to pay more interest on deposits while pressuring the value of their bond portfolios.

"All those fears about unrealized losses on their bond portfolios, those losses start to fade away," said Garrett Melson, a portfolio strategist at Natixis Investment Managers Solutions.

A healthy economy and lower rates could also encourage people to take out loans for homes, cars and other big-ticket items. Revenue from deal making could also pick up.

The Financial Select Sector SPDR exchange-traded fund, which includes banks, logged its largest weekly net inflow since mid-July, according to Dow Jones Market Data for the week ended Nov. 17.

Stocks that rise and fall with the economy have staged a comeback.

A growing economy could help lift a range of sectors including housing and manufacturing. Some cyclical stocks—which tend to move in tandem with the economy—have been gaining along with hopes for a soft landing.

The S&P 500’s real estate and materials segments have added 6% and 4.5%, respectively, since Nov. 14.

The breadth of their rally is improving as well: The percentage of stocks in those sectors closing above their 50-day moving averages rose to at least 68% Tuesday, according to Dow Jones Market Data.

Trains, planes and shipping companies: Transportation stocks have jumped.

The Dow Jones Transportation Average—which tracks 20 large U.S. companies—has added 4.5% since mid-November and is up 12% for the year. Among the stocks driving the jump are delivery giant United Parcel Service, railroad operator Union Pacific and shipping company Matson, which have each added at least 5.5%.

Investors expect a soft landing to boost demand for goods, as well as transportation of the raw materials to make them. It is why money managers often see these shares as an indicator of the commercial activity that underpins much of the economy. Falling oil prices, which have weighed on the energy sector, could also help.

Speculative stocks are flying high.

The possibility of easing interest rates is also reinvigorating some speculative stocks that soared during the pandemic. Since the inflation report, Cathie Wood’s flagship ARK Innovation Fund has jumped 11%, online used-car reseller Carvana has added 9.5% and sports-betting app DraftKings has added 8.7%.

Though they have outperformed the broader market this year, they remain far off their record highs. Speculative companies are typically hurt by higher rates, which give investors more options for earning yield with far less risk.

Lower rates have the opposite effect. Still, not everyone is convinced the economy is out of the woods or that the Fed will start cutting rates next year; inflation remains higher than the central bank wants.

“The hard landing is not outside the range of outcomes here," said Jeff Ringdahl, chief executive at Resolute Investment Managers.

Write to Hardika Singh at hardika.singh@wsj.com

