These consumer goods stocks are a safer haven than the rest4 min read . Updated: 30 Dec 2022, 04:31 PM IST
- Makers of one staples category—packaged food—performed starkly better than those producing household goods like paper towels and soap
When times get tough, American investors look to everyday consumer goods to lend some stability to their portfolios. That strategy worked, but only to an extent, in 2022, as some kinds of goods turned out to offer far better protection than others.
