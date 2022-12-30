These consumer goods stocks are a safer haven than the rest

Companies have all raised prices to counter higher costs, but the impact of these price hikes on consumer demand has tended to be bigger in household goods, say Ms. Lieberman and Mr. Lazar. In part this could be because consumers are still saving money by eating at home rather than dining out, making demand for groceries more resilient. It could also be because consumers have been faster to switch to private-label household goods like trash bags than with foods.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}