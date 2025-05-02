Markets
These five stocks are proof that value investing is far from dead
Equitymaster 6 min read 02 May 2025, 11:51 AM IST
SummaryThe market may have missed them, but these 5 companies are growing quietly, backed by strong numbers and solid management—at valuations that still offer room to run.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Some of the best investment returns in history haven’t come from the obvious picks—but from companies that were overlooked, undervalued, or simply misunderstood at the time.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less