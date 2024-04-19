They bet against the dollar. Now they’re paying the price.
Weilun Soon , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 19 Apr 2024, 09:25 AM IST
SummaryThe dollar recently hit a 34-year high against the yen, sending ripples through global markets.
The dollar was expected to weaken against a number of currencies this year. It hasn’t worked out that way.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less