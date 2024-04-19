They bet against the dollar. Now they’re paying the price.

Wall Street currency analysts are now slashing their projections for the yen. On April 16, Bank of America said it expected the dollar to be worth around 155 yen by the end of the year; it had previously predicted a year-end exchange rate of around 142 yen per dollar. At the start of the year, investment firm T. Rowe Price expected the yen to trade at around 140 per dollar. It now thinks that the yen could sink to as much as 170 yen per dollar, said Quentin Fitzsimmons, a fixed-income portfolio manager at the firm.