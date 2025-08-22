This CEO follows the Buffett playbook. He’s Winning.
Andy Serwer , Barrons 12 min read 22 Aug 2025, 11:16 AM IST
Summary
Tom Gayner is a long-time disciple of Buffett’s and Berkshire—and as such, has modeled Markel Group to a degree after that company.
Tom Gayner is a folksy, but sophisticated chief executive officer who runs a diversified holding company far from Wall Street that has an insurance operation and an investment portfolio.
