This CEO follows the Buffett playbook. He’s Winning.

How many Berkshire annual meetings have you been to, and what do you do there?

It’s been 35 years in a row that I’ve never missed a meeting—I guess the first one I went to was in 1991. At that point, what I said to Steve Markel, who was the vice chairman of the company at that point and my boss […] ‘Instead of trying to get people to come to Richmond, Virginia, let’s go to Omaha and meet people, because the people who are most likely to understand what we’re trying to do are people who already own Berkshire.’ […] The people we’ve met, the friendships that have been created, the learnings that have happened through that time, the networks that have been built, it’s just singular.