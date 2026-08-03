This infra stock to declare bonus shares, dividend soon. Details here

Chavda Infra's board of directors will meet on Thursday, 6 August 2026, at the company's registered office to consider and approve several proposals, said the company in an exchange filing.
The agenda included recommending the issue of bonus shares, subject to the necessary approvals, and declaring a dividend, also subject to requisite approvals.
The board, in an exchange filing, also considered any other business with the permission of the Chair and the majority of the directors.
The company further said that, in accordance with the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations and its Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading, the trading window, which was already closed ahead of the declaration of financial results, will remain closed until further notice.
Chavda Infra said it has received a Letter of Acceptance (LoA) from ADI Shantigram Abode LLP for the construction of the core and shell of a proposed residential high-rise building at Adani Shantigram Township in Ahmedabad.
The contract is valued at ₹89.45 crore, excluding GST. Following this order, the company's total unexecuted order book has increased to around ₹813.90 crore, strengthening its revenue visibility and reinforcing its robust project pipeline.
Chavda Infra share price today opened at ₹127.50 apiece on the NSE, the stock touched an intraday high of ₹131 per share, and intraday low of ₹126.70 apiece.
Chavda Infra is an integrated civil construction company headquartered in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, with more than three decades of experience executing projects across western India. The company offers a diversified range of services, including general contracting, high-rise construction, real estate development, and ready-mix concrete (RMC), catering to residential, commercial, institutional, and infrastructure projects. Its operations are primarily concentrated in Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, GIFT City, Rajkot, and Vadodara.
Through its end-to-end civil construction capabilities, Chavda Infra undertakes projects from design coordination to final handover, while its in-house Chavda RMC business supports construction activities with customised ready-mix concrete, enhancing quality control and operational efficiency. The company also develops real estate projects through Chavda Developers and has established expertise in executing educational, recreational, and public infrastructure projects with a focus on timely delivery, safety, and structural quality.
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