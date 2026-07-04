This small-cap stock has doubled investor wealth in just 3 months; check details

Small-cap stock Bluspring Enterprises has delivered multibagger returns in just three months, surging 112%. The stock has climbed 14.5% over the past week and 57% in the last one month.
In Friday's trading session alone, the stock touched its 52-week high of ₹131.60. It has now rallied 194% from its 52-week low of ₹42.01 hit in March 2026. With Friday's gains, the multibagger stock has surged 100% so far in 2026.
The recent rally follows a major order win by its subsidiary, STEAG Energy Services (India), which secured a ₹1,437.17-crore operations and maintenance (O&M) contract from the newly demerged Vedanta Aluminium Metal.
The contract covers the comprehensive operations and maintenance of Vedanta Aluminium Metal's 1,215 MW captive power plant. According to the company, the domestic contract will remain in force for five years from August 1, 2026.
This is the second major order awarded by the Vedanta entity. Last month, STEAG Energy Services (India) secured a ₹1,219.85-crore comprehensive O&M contract for Units 1, 3 and 4 of Vedanta's 1,800 MW thermal power plant. The five-year contract came into effect on July 1, 2026.
Separately, Vedanta Power also awarded the company a ₹406.43-crore maintenance contract for its 600 MW thermal power plant last month. This contract is also valid for five years from July 1, 2026.
Incorporated in 2025, Bluspring Enterprises is an infrastructure services company engaged in the integrated facility management business. The company provides end-to-end facility management solutions across a wide range of services, including soft services, hard and engineering services, production support services, hygiene services and technology-enabled services.
Vedanta Aluminium Metal is the largest aluminium producer in India, as well as across the US, Europe, the Middle East, Australia and Africa, according to the company. It produced more than half of India's aluminium, at 2.42 million tonnes, in FY25, according to its website.
The company operates a 5 MTPA alumina refinery in Odisha's Kalahandi district, along with the world's largest aluminium plant at Jharsuguda, Odisha, with a capacity of 1.85 MTPA. It also operates Bharat Aluminium Company Limited (BALCO) in Chhattisgarh.
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