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This small-cap stock has doubled investor wealth in just 3 months; check details

Bluspring Enterprises has seen a remarkable 112% surge in three months, rallying 194% from its 52-week low. The stock reached a 52-week high of 131.60 following substantial order wins from its subsidiary STEAG Energy Services, enhancing its order book significantly.

Pranati Deva
Published4 Jul 2026, 03:46 PM IST
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Mutlibagger Small cap stock Bluspring Enterprises
Mutlibagger Small cap stock Bluspring Enterprises
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Small-cap stock Bluspring Enterprises has delivered multibagger returns in just three months, surging 112%. The stock has climbed 14.5% over the past week and 57% in the last one month.

In Friday's trading session alone, the stock touched its 52-week high of 131.60. It has now rallied 194% from its 52-week low of 42.01 hit in March 2026. With Friday's gains, the multibagger stock has surged 100% so far in 2026.

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The recent rally follows a major order win by its subsidiary, STEAG Energy Services (India), which secured a 1,437.17-crore operations and maintenance (O&M) contract from the newly demerged Vedanta Aluminium Metal.

The contract covers the comprehensive operations and maintenance of Vedanta Aluminium Metal's 1,215 MW captive power plant. According to the company, the domestic contract will remain in force for five years from August 1, 2026.

Multiple Vedanta contracts boost order book

This is the second major order awarded by the Vedanta entity. Last month, STEAG Energy Services (India) secured a 1,219.85-crore comprehensive O&M contract for Units 1, 3 and 4 of Vedanta's 1,800 MW thermal power plant. The five-year contract came into effect on July 1, 2026.

Separately, Vedanta Power also awarded the company a 406.43-crore maintenance contract for its 600 MW thermal power plant last month. This contract is also valid for five years from July 1, 2026.

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Incorporated in 2025, Bluspring Enterprises is an infrastructure services company engaged in the integrated facility management business. The company provides end-to-end facility management solutions across a wide range of services, including soft services, hard and engineering services, production support services, hygiene services and technology-enabled services.

About Vedanta Aluminium

Vedanta Aluminium Metal is the largest aluminium producer in India, as well as across the US, Europe, the Middle East, Australia and Africa, according to the company. It produced more than half of India's aluminium, at 2.42 million tonnes, in FY25, according to its website.

The company operates a 5 MTPA alumina refinery in Odisha's Kalahandi district, along with the world's largest aluminium plant at Jharsuguda, Odisha, with a capacity of 1.85 MTPA. It also operates Bharat Aluminium Company Limited (BALCO) in Chhattisgarh.

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Pranati Deva

Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior...Read More

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