Markets
This 'rooftop solar' penny stock is flying. Should we turn bullish?
Equitymaster 4 min read 13 Feb 2024, 10:30 AM IST
Summary
- This rooftop solar stock is already up 60% in the last few weeks. Is there more steam left?
Around six months ago, we had posted a video on Visaka Industries, arguing how the risk-reward equation of investing in the stock seems to be in favour of investors.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less