This small-cap multibagger stock hit back-to-back 52 week high in choppy market; do you own?1 min read 12 Jul 2023, 11:03 PM IST
Ahluwalia Contracts (India) has received a Rs. 199.58 crore order from Indian Financial Technology and Allied Services for a project in Bhubaneshwar.
Ahluwalia Contracts (India) has received an order from Indian Financial Technology and Allied Services for Civil Structural, Facade, and Related External Development Works for Enterprise Computing and Cybersecurity Training Institute in Bhubaneshwar, Orissa, with a project value of Rs. 199.58 crore. The order inflow during the current FY 2023-24 stands at Rs.4377.41 crore till date.
