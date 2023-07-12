The bid pipeline totals INR 3,000 crores, with private funds accounting for 40% of the total. The company's order book is divided into commercial, infrastructure, institutional, residential, hospital, and hotel projects, with 82.46% coming from the government and 17.54% coming from the private sector. The company's target EBITDA margin for FY24 is 12%, with a goal of finishing this year at around 11%. For the past nine months, the company has spent INR 80 crores on capital expenditure.