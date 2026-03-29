Pessimists have overused the image of Wile E. Coyote running off a cliff and not falling until after doing a double-take. If U.S. troops end up in another Middle East quagmire that drives oil to $200 a barrel, those who already sold their stocks will be in told-you-so mode as share prices follow the coyote to a hard landing.
Three reasons the stock market can endure the war
SummarySo far the fall in share prices has been small given the scale of disruption. Here are some of the supports keeping them aloft.
Pessimists have overused the image of Wile E. Coyote running off a cliff and not falling until after doing a double-take. If U.S. troops end up in another Middle East quagmire that drives oil to $200 a barrel, those who already sold their stocks will be in told-you-so mode as share prices follow the coyote to a hard landing.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More