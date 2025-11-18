Three stocks to watch as cabinet approves export promotion mission
Equitymaster 4 min read 18 Nov 2025, 07:00 am IST
Summary
Let’s take a look at three stocks you can track as the cabinet approves the export promotion mission focusing on MSMEs, first-time exporters, and labour-intensive sectors.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
A six-year export promotion mission (EPM) with a ₹25,060 crore budget and a ₹20,000 crore fund allocation for the expansion of the exporters' credit guarantee programme was approved by the Union cabinet on 12 November 2025.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story