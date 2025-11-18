Three stocks to watch as cabinet approves export promotion mission

A six-year export promotion mission (EPM) with a ₹25,060 crore budget and a ₹20,000 crore fund allocation for the expansion of the exporters' credit guarantee programme was approved by the Union cabinet on 12 November 2025.

This aims to strengthen India's export competitiveness, particularly focusing on MSMEs, first-time exporters, and labour-intensive sectors.

According to media reports, the government will provide priority support to sectors impacted by recent global tariff escalations, including textiles, leather, gems & jewellery, engineering goods, and marine products.

Here are a few stocks that you can add to your watchlist following the cabinet approval.

#1 Avanti Feeds

Avanti Feeds is India's premier integrated aquaculture company. It’s engaged in shrimp feed manufacturing, shrimp hatcheries, shrimp farms, and shrimp processing and export, holding dominant market share in India's shrimp feed segment. It offers various shrimp feed brands and also engages in disease monitoring and biosecurity services for shrimp farming.

Avanti Feeds has expanded into pet care through a subsidiary, Avanti Pet Care Private Limited, leveraging its expertise to manufacture pet nutrition products.

On the financial front, revenues have seen marginal growth over the years. However, net profits have soared in FY25 to ₹5,571 m from ₹3,938 m YoY.

Moving ahead, the company is expanding geographically. With traditional markets like the US undergoing tariff and regulatory disruptions, Avanti feeds is diversifying its exports.

The company is stepping up its presence in Europe, the Middle East, and East Asia, aligning its export strategy with evolving global demand and forging new trade relationships.

Avanti Feeds aims to diminish its reliance on any specific region and create a more diversified global portfolio. By fostering global partnerships, the company leverages its enduring collaboration with Thai Union Group, a prominent leader in the seafood industry.

This alliance provides access to cutting-edge research, innovative feed formulation technologies, and efficient distribution networks.

To support its overseas ambitions, Avanti Feeds has commissioned a new state-of-the-art shrimp processing plant in Krishnapuram, Andhra Pradesh, with an annual capacity of 7,000 MT.

Challenges include commodity price volatility affecting feed costs and exposure to regulatory and environmental risks inherent in aquaculture.

However, Avanti's vertical integration, strong balance sheet, and expanding export markets mitigate risks and provide a competitive edge.

#2 Gokaldas Exports

Gokaldas Exports is one of India's largest manufacturers and exporters of apparel, exporting to more than 50 countries, and currently has over 30+ production units that can produce about 87 million garments annually.

On the financial front, Gokaldas Exports achieved a total income of ₹10.03 bn in Q2 FY26, marking a 7% year-on-year growth.

India operations showed robust growth, increasing by 14% YoY, despite a 2% decline in overall Indian apparel exports.

However, the Africa operations experienced a 23% YoY decline, mainly due to reduced volumes caused by delayed order placements amid uncertainties regarding the AGOA (African Growth and Opportunity Act) rollover.

The company reported an EBITDA of ₹840 m, maintaining flat growth compared to the previous year, as it absorbed a significant portion of the US tariff burden to support key customers. Effective cost management and productivity improvements helped mitigate some of these challenges.

Despite the tariff overhang, Gokaldas Exports sees a strong order book buildup in the quarters ahead for both India and its Africa business, based on a possible reinstatement of AGOA.

#3 KPR Mill

KPR Mill is one of the leading vertically integrated apparel manufacturing companies in India. The company has 12 hi-tech manufacturing facilities. It exports to leading international brands.

It has six state-of-the-art spinning mills with a 4 state-of-the-art garment facilities capacity to produce 1,00,000 MT of yarn and capacity to produce 204 m 4,000 MT of Vortex Viscose yarn.

On the financial front, KPR Mill reported net sales of ₹16,320 m in Q2 FY26 against ₹14,800 m YoY. Net profits of the company were up to ₹2,180 m from ₹2,050 m YoY.

According to the management, KPR Mill is modernising its spinning division. The setting up of exclusive vortex yarn manufacturing Unit; ramping up of advanced garment manufacturing facility at Chengapally; and strategic expansion plans are expected to improve its performance.

Overall, KPR Mill's integrated business model, capacity expansions, focus on value-added products, export orientation, and sustainability efforts position it well for strong growth in coming years.

