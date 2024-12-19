Thursday set for big move as option traders pile up huge bets
Summary
- The value of calls sold exceeded that of puts by a record ₹8.43 trillion on Wednesday. In the past, whenever this gap has been wide, markets have made a bottom.
Mumbai: Market sentiment turned extremely bearish, coinciding with US Fed policy and ahead of the weekly Nifty expiry on Thursday, as traders sold a record value of market-wide calls relative to put options. Analysts, however, said a sliver of positive news by Thursday could result in a huge rally, given the massive bearish sentiment.