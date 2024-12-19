Thursday set for big move as option traders pile up huge bets

In the past, whenever the value of calls sold has exceeded that of puts sold by a wide margin, markets have made a bottom. For instance, on 4 June, when the Bharatiya Janata Party fell short of a majority on its own, this reading hit ₹5.48 trillion. Markets thereafter rallied 20% from a low of 21884.50 to a record high of 26,277.35 on 27 September on political continuity.