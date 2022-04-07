How tier-II tech firms are leading the way in Q4

How tier-II tech firms are leading the way in Q43 min read . 01:29 AM IST
- Mid-tier IT cos are expected to clock better sequential revenue growth in Q4FY22
- While revenue growth outlook for the sector is decent, margins could be under pressure
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
In recent quarters, tier-II IT stocks have stolen the thunder from larger peers. This trend is expected to continue in the March quarter of FY22 (Q4FY22) as well.
In recent quarters, tier-II IT stocks have stolen the thunder from larger peers. This trend is expected to continue in the March quarter of FY22 (Q4FY22) as well.
Analysts foresee mid-tier IT companies beating large competitors on revenue growth in Q4FY22 on a sequential basis. This is despite the fourth quarter being seasonally weaker and also despite the high base of the previous quarter.
Analysts foresee mid-tier IT companies beating large competitors on revenue growth in Q4FY22 on a sequential basis. This is despite the fourth quarter being seasonally weaker and also despite the high base of the previous quarter.
JM Financial Institutional Equities’ analysts are pencilling in a 2.7-5.3% sequential revenue growth, in constant currency terms, for the tier-I companies. For tier-II companies, this is expected to be 3.6-6.9%. “Tier II techs will outperform tier I techs on revenue growth yet again, aided by smaller deal sizes," JM’s analysts said in a report on 5 April.
Following the coronavirus outbreak, IT companies saw clients increasingly opting for digital transformation and cloud migration. Mid-tier companies have been able to grab this opportunity in the form of small deals. In comparison, tier-1 tech firms have put up a dull show on large deals. “Contrary to improvement seen in outsourcing deal wins (relevant for Indian IT) at Accenture over the last five quarters, tier-1 IT has witnessed 17-65% decline from peak in Q3/Q4FY21 and moderated over last three-four quarters," analysts at Ambit Capital said in their report on 5 April. As such, a strong pipeline of small-sized deals, timely execution and better competencies are among the factors that have given tier-II companies an edge over larger peers.
The street has acknowledged this. In the last one year, shares of tier-II IT companies L&T Infotech Ltd, L&T Technology Services Ltd, and Mphasis Ltd have rallied in the range of 48-87% and those of Mindtree Ltd and Persistent Systems Ltd have more than doubled.
These stocks have comfortably beaten sector index Nifty IT, which has rallied 35%. Tier-I stocks Tata Consultancy Services Ltd, Infosys Ltd, and Wipro Ltd have given returns of 15-40%.
Thus, valuations of mid-tier IT stocks are at a steep premium to larger peers. The price-to-earnings (PE) multiple based on FY23 earnings estimates, for mid-tier IT stocks is 31-45 times. PE for large companies is in the 20-31 times band, showed Bloomberg data.
“Tier-II is likely to continue to beat tier-I IT companies in the near-term, but the growth differential is narrowing. The former’s valuations, though, are still very high," said an analyst seeking anonymity. Despite impressive revenue growth in the past, tier-II companies’ valuations suggest growth expectations are too high. “As growth normalizes to pre-covid levels, it remains to be seen if this outperformance lasts," said the analyst mentioned above.
Meanwhile, for FY23, a key downside risk for the sector is from increased supply-side crunch weighing on margins. Retentions, promotions, travel costs making a comeback, and pressure to raise salaries because of high inflation in the US and Europe, are worrying. Also, attrition rates remain elevated for the entire sector. As such, price hikes would be crucial for the margin outlook.
“The tailwinds are in the form of pricing rise, employee pyramid, and reduction in subcontracting costs," said Kotak Institutional Equities. Kotak’s analysts said the gap between headwinds and tailwinds is close to 100 basis points. One basis point is 0.01%. “Rupee depreciation is needed to bridge the gap; 4% depreciation will bridge the gap and ensure stable margins," said Kotak’s analysts. These factors put FY23 margins estimate for the sector at risk of being downgraded. “Consensus FY23/24E expectations build margin expansion across companies (ex-Mindtree) from 9MFY22 levels; we see risks to consensus on elevated supply side risks and reversal of discretionary cost saves," said Ambit.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!