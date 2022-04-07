How tier-II tech firms are leading the way in Q4

Following the coronavirus outbreak, IT companies saw clients increasingly opting for digital transformation and cloud migration. Mid-tier companies have been able to grab this opportunity in the form of small deals. In comparison, tier-1 tech firms have put up a dull show on large deals. “Contrary to improvement seen in outsourcing deal wins (relevant for Indian IT) at Accenture over the last five quarters, tier-1 IT has witnessed 17-65% decline from peak in Q3/Q4FY21 and moderated over last three-four quarters," analysts at Ambit Capital said in their report on 5 April. As such, a strong pipeline of small-sized deals, timely execution and better competencies are among the factors that have given tier-II companies an edge over larger peers.

