The central bank’s new rules restricting funding to proprietary or prop traders from 1 April could stop the practice among some brokers who carry out trades on behalf of clients on their books in return for a fee, often skirting margin rules.
Tighter funding rules for banks from April may end broker practice of prop book trades for clients
SummaryRBI's new regulations, effective April 1, will limit funding for proprietary trading by requiring higher collateral. Read how this move is likely to curb grey practices of brokers providing leverage to clients in the F&O segment via prop book trades, earning a fee in return.
The central bank’s new rules restricting funding to proprietary or prop traders from 1 April could stop the practice among some brokers who carry out trades on behalf of clients on their books in return for a fee, often skirting margin rules.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More