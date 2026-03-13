Tighter funding rules for banks from April may end broker practice of prop book trades for clients

An era of tighter financing

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) via a circular dated 13 February effectively stopped funding to prop traders. The circular said that from 1 April, banks must provide bank guarantees to prop traders only against 100% collateral, of which half should be in cash margin and the rest in cash equivalents such as government bonds, sovereign gold bonds, and listed securities. Earlier, this number was 50%. This simply means, if any one has to give 100% collateral, he has the money to buy the asset completely.