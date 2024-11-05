Tilaknagar Industries, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?

Following shares hit their 52 week high today - Tilaknagar Industries, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, Suven Pharmaceuticals, Gufic Biosciences, Cartrade Tech

Published5 Nov 2024, 11:00 AM IST
Shares of Tilaknagar Industries, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, Suven Pharmaceuticals, Gufic Biosciences, Cartrade Tech hit their fresh 52 wk highs today. Nifty 50 was down by -28.6(-0.12%) points and Sensex was down by -54.23(-0.07%) points at 05 Nov 2024 10:59:55 IST.
Bank Nifty was down by -114.3(-0.22%) at 05 Nov 2024 10:44:59 IST.
Other stocks such as Sunrest Lifescience, MT Educare, Arman Financial Services, IRB Invit Fund Unt, TCI Express hit their fresh 52 wk lows today.

In the BSE Sensex index Tata Steel, Indusind Bank, Maruti Suzuki India, Tata Motors, Ultratech Cement were the top gainers while Infosys, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance, ITC, Bharti Airtel were the top losers.
In the Bank Nifty index Indusind Bank, State Bank Of India, Bank Of Baroda, were the top gainers while Au Small Finance Bank, Federal Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank, Punjab National Bank were the top losers.
First Published:5 Nov 2024, 11:00 AM IST
