Stock split may be announced next month by this entertainment stock. Details inside2 min read . Updated: 26 Jan 2023, 01:02 PM IST
- Tips Industries shares closed more than 2% higher on the BSE on Wednesday
Tips Industries Ltd's board will meet on Monday, February 13, 2023 to consider and approve the proposal for sub division of the company's equity shares or stock split. Shares of Tips Industries closed more than 2% higher at ₹1,625 apiece on the BSE on Wednesday.
