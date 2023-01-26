“..notice is hereby given that meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday, February 13, 2023, inter alia, to consider and approve the proposal for sub-division of the Equity shares of the Company of face value of Rs.10/- (Rupees Ten each) in such manner as may be determined by the Board of Directors and subject to approval of the shareholders and such authorities as may be required," the company said in an exchange filing on Wednesday.