Tips Music, CRISIL & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?

Shares of Tips Music, CRISIL, Mindspace Business Parks REIT, City Union Bank, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC hit their fresh 52 wk highs today. Nifty 50 was down by -380.7(-1.57%) points and Sensex was down by -1264.83(-1.59%) points at 04 Nov 2024 10:59:58 IST. Bank Nifty was down by -367.7(-0.71%) at 04 Nov 2024 10:44:52 IST. Other stocks such as Astral, Axita Cotton, Visesh Infotecnics, BEW Engineering, Poddar Housing & Development hit their fresh 52 wk lows today.

In the BSE Sensex index Tech Mahindra, Mahindra & Mahindra, Indusind Bank, were the top gainers while Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, NTPC, Reliance Industries, Power Grid Corporation Of India, Tata Motors were the top losers.In the Bank Nifty index Au Small Finance Bank, Indusind Bank, Federal Bank, were the top gainers while Bandhan Bank, Axis Bank, Bank Of Baroda, State Bank Of India, ICICI Bank were the top losers.For the complete list of 52 week high stocks click here.