Shares of major jewellery companies, including Titan, Kalyan Jewellers, Thangamayil Jewellery and PC Jeweller, witnessed selling pressure on Wednesday, November 18, falling up to 5%. The weakness comes despite the possibility that lower gold prices could support jewellery demand by making purchases more affordable for consumers.

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Titan shares dropped 4.8% to the day's low of ₹4681, while Kalyan Jewellers slipped 5.3% to ₹645.80 apiece. Thangamayil Jewellery PC Jeweller and Senco Gold were also down by over 2.5%.

Although falling gold prices could boost jewellery sales, the Street was concerned that customers may delay purchases further in anticipation of additional price corrections, particularly for high-value wedding jewellery. This could postpone the recovery in sales volumes and weigh on retailers' near-term revenue growth.

Another factor investors are tracking is how jewellery retailers manage their gold inventory through hedging. While hedging helps protect companies against bullion price volatility, it can also limit the benefit of falling prices.

The impact of bullion price movements is also reflected in jewellery companies' earnings, with inventory gains and losses influencing profitability alongside sales volumes and margins.

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Gold hits over 1-year low; silver down ₹ 6170 per kilo MCX gold dropped another 2.5% to their lowest level in more than a year, to reach ₹1,31,063 per 10 grams, pressured by a stronger US dollar and expectations of higher US interest rates, while investors awaited minutes from the Federal Reserve's meeting for clues on its monetary policy outlook.

MCX silver also slipped around 3.5% to ₹6169 per kilo after touching its lowest level since late October 2025 earlier in the session.

The dollar hovered near a 19-month high, making greenback-priced bullion more expensive for overseas buyers. A stronger dollar, coupled with stronger-than-expected October inflation data and hawkish comments from Federal Reserve officials, fuelled expectations of more aggressive monetary tightening.

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Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams said on Tuesday that the US central bank would likely need to raise interest rates again to contain inflationary pressures. However, he pushed back against the view that the Fed needed to adopt a more aggressive policy path.

In her latest remarks, Cleveland Fed President Beth Hammack reiterated her preference for gradual and steady rate increases but noted that larger hikes could be necessary if inflationary pressures intensify.

Markets are now pricing in more than a 95% probability of a 25-basis-point rate hike next month, while the remaining odds point to a possible 50-basis-point increase, according to Trading Economics.

Higher interest rates increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding assets such as gold and silver, reducing their appeal to investors.

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Investors await Fed meeting minutes for policy cues Investors are now awaiting the minutes of the Federal Reserve's October 27–28 Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting, due for release later on Wednesday, for further clues on the central bank's interest rate trajectory.

(With agency inputs)

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial m...Read More ✕ A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial markets. In this role, he closely tracks daily market movements, corporate earnings, sector trends, and macroeconomic developments.



He has over a decade of experience in the financial services industry and has previously worked with multiple organisations, including global investment bank J.P. Morgan, bringing strong research experience into the newsroom.



During his career, he has gained extensive exposure to equity research, market analysis, and financial data interpretation, strengthening his expertise across asset classes and market cycles.



He is known for his data-driven analysis and crisp, listicle-style market stories that break down complex financial developments across key markets for a wide audience. His strong research skills enable him to write detailed and insightful stories on stocks and sectors, focusing on the underlying factors driving market movements.



His work combines quantitative insights with clear storytelling, presenting financial developments in a clear and structured manner. Moreover, he enjoys writing multibagger and listicle-style copies. Outside of work, Ksheera enjoys playing the piano and exploring new places. He has a keen interest in travel, music, and continuously learning about global markets and economic trends.