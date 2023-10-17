Titan to raise funds: Board approves issuance of Non Convertible debentures up to ₹2500 Crore
Board of Directors of Titan Company Ltd at the Meeting held on Tuesday, reviewed and approved the proposal for raising of funds through issuance of rated, listed, redeemable, unsecured Non Convertible Debentures (NCDs) on private placement basis, for an amount up to 2,500 crore.
