The Board of Directors of Titan Company Ltd at the Meeting held on Tuesday, reviewed and approved the proposal for raising of funds through issuance of rated, listed, redeemable, unsecured Non Convertible Debentures (NCDs) on private placement basis, for an amount up to 2,500 crore.

The Board also authorized a Committee of the Board, to take all actions in respect of finalization of terms of issuance and allotment of NCDs

Further, the Board, at the said meeting, had also approved availing Long-term borrowings in the form of long-term unsecured loans up to a limit of ₹1,000 crore from Banks and Financial Institution.

The stock prices of Titan Company ltd at ₹3304.65 a piece closed with gains of 0.14% on the Bombay Stock Exchange.

The stock is trading near 52 highs of ₹3,351.55 seen recently.

The company a few days back also had announced quarterly update for Q2 of FY 2023-24.

Also Read - Titan keeps jewellery growth shining in Q2

Titan is making healthy progress in retail store expansion, with the total retail footprint (including CaratLane) increasing to 2,859 stores at the end of 2QFY24

Titan's mainstay Jewelry Division grew 19% YoY (excluding bullion sales) during the quarter. The growth remains phenomenal and segment posted a 3-year/4-year revenue CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 27%/21% as per analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.

The Watches & Wearables (W&W) Division’s domestic business grew 32% year-on-year comprising of 22% growth in the Analog watches and 131% growth in Wearables.

Also Titan's EyeCare Division witnessed sales growth of 12% year-on-year. It added 4 new stores of Titan Eye+ and 1 new store of Fastrack in the domestic market during the quarter.

Further in Emerging Businesses, Fragrances & Fashion Accessories sales grew 4% year-on-year.

CaratLane sales grew by 45% YoY led by equal growth in studded sales, new collections, gifting campaigns and ‘old gold’ exchange program initiatives during the quarter. Business added 13 new domestic stores in this period expanding the network presence to 246 stores in 97 cities across India

Also Read- Buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends three stocks to buy next week

Earnings growth visibility for Titan remains strong , said analysts at Motilal Oswal Finacial Services Ltd. It has compounded earnings by 20% for an elongated period. In the Jewelry industry, which is becoming an organized industry at a rapid pace, Titan is clearly at the vanguard in terms of growth among organized players, they added. Its runway for growth is long, with a market share of 7% as per analysts and unlike other high-growth categories, competitive intensity from organized and unorganized peers in jewelry is considerably weaker.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Ujjval Jauhari Ujjval Jauhari is a deputy editor at Mint, with over a decade of experience in newspapers and digital news platforms. He is skilled in storytelling, reporting, analysing and writing about stocks, investment ideas, markets, corporates and more. He is based in New Delhi. Read more from this author