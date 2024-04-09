Titan Vs Kalyan Jewellers: Which jewellery stock to buy amid rising gold rate?
Titan share price has gained over 44% in the past one year and more than 131% in three years. While Kalyan Jewellers share price has given multibagger returns of more than 313% in one year and over 507% in the past three years.
Gold rates in India are trading near record high levels and despite the significant inflation in the yellow metal rates, jewellery demand has remained strong. This has benefitted the Indian jewellery companies such as Titan Company and Kalyan Jewellers India who have seen robust revenue growth in the quarter ended March 2024.
