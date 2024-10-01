Tolins Tyres share are down by -0.24%, Nifty down by -0.08%

Tolins Tyres Share Price Today on : At 01 Oct 11:15 today, Tolins Tyres shares are trading at price ₹190, -0.24% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹84116.72, down by -0.22%. The stock has hit a high of ₹192.95 and a low of ₹188.8 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5 day SMA. The stock will have support at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 199.18 10 0.00 20 0.00 50 0.00 100 0.00 300 0.00

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 43.36% .The current P/E of the stock is at 28.93 & P/B is at 7.48.

