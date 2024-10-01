Tolins Tyres share are down by -0.24%, Nifty down by -0.08%

Tolins Tyres Share Price Today on 01-10-2024: On the last trading day, Tolins Tyres opened at 191 and closed at 190. The stock reached a high of 192.95 and a low of 188.8 during the day.

Livemint
Published1 Oct 2024, 11:15 AM IST
Tolins Tyres
Tolins Tyres

Tolins Tyres Share Price Today on : At 01 Oct 11:15 today, Tolins Tyres shares are trading at price 190, -0.24% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 84116.72, down by -0.22%. The stock has hit a high of 192.95 and a low of 188.8 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5 day SMA. The stock will have support at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5199.18
100.00
200.00
500.00
1000.00
3000.00

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 43.36% .The current P/E of the stock is at 28.93 & P/B is at 7.48.

The company has a % promoter holding, % MF holding, & % FII holding as per filings in the quarter.

The FII holding has from % in to % in the quarter.

Tolins Tyres share price down -0.24% today to trade at 190 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Meson Valves India, Bright Outdoor Media are falling today, but its peers PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery, Macfos are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.08% & -0.22% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:1 Oct 2024, 11:15 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsTolins Tyres share are down by -0.24%, Nifty down by -0.08%

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel share price

165.95
11:16 AM | 1 OCT 2024
-2.5 (-1.48%)

Tata Power share price

483.90
11:16 AM | 1 OCT 2024
1.2 (0.25%)

Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

139.90
11:14 AM | 1 OCT 2024
2.25 (1.63%)

Indian Oil Corporation share price

179.20
11:16 AM | 1 OCT 2024
-0.85 (-0.47%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Angel Broking share price

2,728.55
11:12 AM | 1 OCT 2024
166.85 (6.51%)

Blue Dart Express share price

8,671.95
11:12 AM | 1 OCT 2024
474.5 (5.79%)

Kfin Technologies share price

1,080.75
11:12 AM | 1 OCT 2024
56.95 (5.56%)

Welspun Living share price

172.70
11:12 AM | 1 OCT 2024
8.95 (5.47%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    77,245.00-160.00
    Chennai
    77,251.00-160.00
    Delhi
    77,403.00-160.00
    Kolkata
    77,255.00-160.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.85/L-0.13
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.