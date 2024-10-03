Tolins Tyres share are down by -1.21%, Nifty down by -1.53%

Tolins Tyres Share Price Today on 03-10-2024: On the last trading day, Tolins Tyres opened at ₹ 186.55 and closed at ₹ 187.95. The stock reached a high of ₹ 191.25 and a low of ₹ 186.55 during the day.

Tolins Tyres Share Price Today on : At 03 Oct 12:00 today, Tolins Tyres shares are trading at price ₹187.95, -1.21% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹82972.34, down by -1.54%. The stock has hit a high of ₹191.25 and a low of ₹186.55 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10 day SMA. The stock will have support at 20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10 days SMA

Days Simple Moving Average 5 193.75 10 201.90 20 0.00 50 0.00 100 0.00 300 0.00

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 43.36% .The current P/E of the stock is at 28.87 & P/B is at 7.47.

The company has a % promoter holding, % MF holding, & % FII holding as per filings in the quarter.

The FII holding has from % in to % in the quarter.