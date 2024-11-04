Tolins Tyres Share Price Today on 04-11-2024: Tolins Tyres share price are down by -3.02%, Nifty down by -1.73%

Tolins Tyres Share Price Today on 04-11-2024: At 04 Nov 13:00 today, Tolins Tyres shares are trading at price ₹167.15, -3.02% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹78448.58, down by -1.6%. The stock has hit a high of ₹174.9 and a low of ₹165.4 during the day.
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20 day SMA. The stock will have support at 50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|167.89
|10
|169.91
|20
|178.85
|50
|0.00
|100
|0.00
|300
|0.00
Tolins Tyres Share Price Today
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 43.36% & ROA of 17.03% respectively.
Tolins Tyres share price down -3.02% today to trade at ₹167.15 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Jio Financial Services, Mankind Pharma are falling today, but its peers are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -1.73% & -1.6% each respectively.