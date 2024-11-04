Hello User
Tolins Tyres Share Price Today on 04-11-2024: Tolins Tyres share price are down by -3.02%, Nifty down by -1.73%

Livemint

Tolins Tyres Share Price Today on 04-11-2024: On the last trading day, Tolins Tyres opened at 174.9 and closed at 167.15. The stock reached a high of 174.9 and a low of 165.4 during the day.

Tolins Tyres Share Price Today on 04-11-2024: At 04 Nov 13:00 today, Tolins Tyres shares are trading at price 167.15, -3.02% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 78448.58, down by -1.6%. The stock has hit a high of 174.9 and a low of 165.4 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20 day SMA. The stock will have support at 50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5167.89
10169.91
20178.85
500.00
1000.00
3000.00

Tolins Tyres Share Price Today

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 43.36% & ROA of 17.03% respectively.

The company has a % promoter holding, % MF holding, & % FII holding as per filings in the quarter.

The FII holding has from % in to % in the quarter.

Tolins Tyres share price down -3.02% today to trade at 167.15 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Jio Financial Services, Mankind Pharma are falling today, but its peers are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -1.73% & -1.6% each respectively.

