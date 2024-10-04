Tolins Tyres share are up by 0.91%, Nifty up by 0.37%

Tolins Tyres Share Price Today on 04-10-2024: On the last trading day, Tolins Tyres opened at 186 and closed at 188.5. The stock reached a high of 189.8 and a low of 186, indicating a slight upward movement throughout the day.

Livemint
Published4 Oct 2024, 11:15 AM IST
Tolins Tyres
Tolins Tyres

Tolins Tyres Share Price Today on : At 04 Oct 11:15 today, Tolins Tyres shares are trading at price 188.5, 0.91% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 82848.51, up by 0.43%. The stock has hit a high of 189.8 and a low of 186 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10 day SMA. The stock will have support at 20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5193.75
10201.90
200.00
500.00
1000.00
3000.00

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 43.36% .The current P/E of the stock is at 28.41 & P/B is at 7.35.

The company has a % promoter holding, % MF holding, & % FII holding as per filings in the quarter.

The FII holding has from % in to % in the quarter.

Tolins Tyres share price has gained 0.91% today to trade at 188.5 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as are also on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.37% & 0.43% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:4 Oct 2024, 11:15 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsTolins Tyres share are up by 0.91%, Nifty up by 0.37%

Most Active Stocks

Axis Bank share price

1,188.65
11:15 AM | 4 OCT 2024
13.2 (1.12%)

Tata Steel share price

168.25
11:15 AM | 4 OCT 2024
1.3 (0.78%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation share price

298.65
11:15 AM | 4 OCT 2024
6.55 (2.24%)

Tata Motors share price

936.75
11:15 AM | 4 OCT 2024
10.75 (1.16%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Home First Finance Company India share price

1,247.40
11:09 AM | 4 OCT 2024
65.2 (5.52%)

VIP Industries share price

551.05
11:09 AM | 4 OCT 2024
28 (5.35%)

Aptus Value Housing Finance India share price

357.55
11:09 AM | 4 OCT 2024
16.75 (4.91%)

JK Paper share price

484.20
11:09 AM | 4 OCT 2024
21.35 (4.61%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    77,575.00100.00
    Chennai
    77,581.00100.00
    Delhi
    77,733.00100.00
    Kolkata
    77,585.00100.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.88/L0.13
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.