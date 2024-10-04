Tolins Tyres share are up by 0.91%, Nifty up by 0.37%

Tolins Tyres Share Price Today on 04-10-2024: On the last trading day, Tolins Tyres opened at ₹186 and closed at ₹188.5. The stock reached a high of ₹189.8 and a low of ₹186, indicating a slight upward movement throughout the day.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Tolins Tyres Share Price Today on : At 04 Oct 11:15 today, Tolins Tyres shares are trading at price ₹188.5, 0.91% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹82848.51, up by 0.43%. The stock has hit a high of ₹189.8 and a low of ₹186 during the day.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10 day SMA. The stock will have support at 20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Days
Simple Moving Average
5
193.75
10
201.90
20
0.00
50
0.00
100
0.00
300
0.00
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 43.36% .The current P/E of the stock is at 28.41 & P/B is at 7.35.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The company has a % promoter holding, % MF holding, & % FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
The FII holding has from % in to % in the quarter.
Tolins Tyres share price has gained 0.91% today to trade at ₹188.5 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as are also on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.37% & 0.43% each respectively.