Tolins Tyres share are up by 0.91%, Nifty up by 0.37%

Tolins Tyres share are up by 0.91%, Nifty up by 0.37%

Livemint

Tolins Tyres Share Price Today on 04-10-2024: On the last trading day, Tolins Tyres opened at 186 and closed at 188.5. The stock reached a high of 189.8 and a low of 186, indicating a slight upward movement throughout the day.

Tolins Tyres

Tolins Tyres Share Price Today on : At 04 Oct 11:15 today, Tolins Tyres shares are trading at price 188.5, 0.91% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 82848.51, up by 0.43%. The stock has hit a high of 189.8 and a low of 186 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10 day SMA. The stock will have support at 20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5193.75
10201.90
200.00
500.00
1000.00
3000.00

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 43.36% .The current P/E of the stock is at 28.41 & P/B is at 7.35.

The company has a % promoter holding, % MF holding, & % FII holding as per filings in the quarter.

The FII holding has from % in to % in the quarter.

Tolins Tyres share price has gained 0.91% today to trade at 188.5 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as are also on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.37% & 0.43% each respectively.

