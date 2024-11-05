Tolins Tyres Share Price Today on 05-11-2024: Tolins Tyres share price are up by 0.63%, Nifty down by -0.55%

Tolins Tyres Share Price Today on 05-11-2024: At 05 Nov 12:00 today, Tolins Tyres shares are trading at price ₹168.6, 0.63% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹78361.75, down by -0.53%. The stock has hit a high of ₹171 and a low of ₹165.55 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 10,20 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 167.89 10 169.91 20 178.85 50 0.00 100 0.00 300 0.00

Tolins Tyres Share Price Today

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 43.36% & ROA of 17.03% respectively.

The company has a % promoter holding, % MF holding, & % FII holding as per filings in the quarter.

The FII holding has from % in to % in the quarter.