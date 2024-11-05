Tolins Tyres Share Price Today on 05-11-2024: Tolins Tyres share price are up by 0.63%, Nifty down by -0.55%

Tolins Tyres Share Price Today on 05-11-2024: At 05 Nov 12:00 today, Tolins Tyres shares are trading at price ₹168.6, 0.63% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹78361.75, down by -0.53%. The stock has hit a high of ₹171 and a low of ₹165.55 during the day.
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 10,20 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|167.89
|10
|169.91
|20
|178.85
|50
|0.00
|100
|0.00
|300
|0.00
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 43.36% & ROA of 17.03% respectively.
