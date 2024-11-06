Tolins Tyres Share Price Today on 06-11-2024: Tolins Tyres share price are up by 0.77%, Nifty up by 0.85%

Tolins Tyres Share Price Today on 06-11-2024: On the last trading day, Tolins Tyres opened at 169 and closed at 170.25. The stock reached a high of 172.5 and a low of 166.55 during the trading session.

Published6 Nov 2024, 11:19 AM IST
Tolins TyresShare Price Today on 06-11-2024
Tolins TyresShare Price Today on 06-11-2024

Tolins Tyres Share Price Today on 06-11-2024: At 06 Nov 13:01 today, Tolins Tyres shares are trading at price 170.25, 0.77% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80204.88, up by 0.92%. The stock has hit a high of 172.5 and a low of 166.55 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 20 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 20 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5167.89
10169.91
20178.85
500.00
1000.00
3000.00

Tolins Tyres Share Price Today

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 43.36% & ROA of 17.03% respectively.

The company has a % promoter holding, % MF holding, & % FII holding as per filings in the quarter.

The FII holding has from % in to % in the quarter.

Tolins Tyres share price has gained 0.77% today to trade at 170.25 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as are also on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.85% & 0.92% each respectively.

First Published:6 Nov 2024, 11:19 AM IST
