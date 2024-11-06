Tolins Tyres Share Price Today on 06-11-2024: Tolins Tyres share price are up by 0.77%, Nifty up by 0.85%

Tolins Tyres Share Price Today on 06-11-2024: At 06 Nov 13:01 today, Tolins Tyres shares are trading at price ₹170.25, 0.77% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80204.88, up by 0.92%. The stock has hit a high of ₹172.5 and a low of ₹166.55 during the day.
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 20 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 20 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|167.89
|10
|169.91
|20
|178.85
|50
|0.00
|100
|0.00
|300
|0.00
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 43.36% & ROA of 17.03% respectively.
The company has a
The FII holding has
Tolins Tyres share price has gained 0.77% today to trade at ₹170.25 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as
