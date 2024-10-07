Tolins Tyres share are down by -0.3%, Nifty down by -0.16%

Tolins Tyres Share Price Today on 07-10-2024: On the last trading day, Tolins Tyres opened at ₹ 195.35 and closed at ₹ 182.75. The stock reached a high of ₹ 196 and a low of ₹ 182 during the day.

Tolins Tyres Share Price Today on : At 07 Oct 11:00 today, Tolins Tyres shares are trading at price ₹182.75, -0.3% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81450.61, down by -0.29%. The stock has hit a high of ₹196 and a low of ₹182 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10 day SMA. The stock will have support at 20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 189.67 10 194.73 20 0.00 50 0.00 100 0.00 300 0.00

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 43.36% .The current P/E of the stock is at 27.83 & P/B is at 7.20.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company has a % promoter holding, % MF holding, & % FII holding as per filings in the quarter.

The FII holding has from % in to % in the quarter.