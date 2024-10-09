Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Tolins Tyres share are up by 1.3%, Nifty up by 0.61%

Tolins Tyres share are up by 1.3%, Nifty up by 0.61%

Livemint

Tolins Tyres Share Price Today on 09-10-2024: On the last trading day, Tolins Tyres opened at 189 and closed at 187.5. The stock reached a high of 190 and a low of 186.35 during the trading session.

Tolins Tyres

Tolins Tyres Share Price Today on : At 09 Oct 12:00 today, Tolins Tyres shares are trading at price 187.5, 1.3% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81925.1, up by 0.36%. The stock has hit a high of 190 and a low of 186.35 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 10 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 10 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5187.29
10193.24
200.00
500.00
1000.00
3000.00

The company has a % promoter holding, % MF holding, & % FII holding as per filings in the quarter.

The FII holding has from % in to % in the quarter.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.