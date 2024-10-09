Tolins Tyres share are up by 1.3%, Nifty up by 0.61%

Tolins Tyres Share Price Today on 09-10-2024: On the last trading day, Tolins Tyres opened at ₹189 and closed at ₹187.5. The stock reached a high of ₹190 and a low of ₹186.35 during the trading session.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Tolins Tyres Share Price Today on : At 09 Oct 12:00 today, Tolins Tyres shares are trading at price ₹187.5, 1.3% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81925.1, up by 0.36%. The stock has hit a high of ₹190 and a low of ₹186.35 during the day.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 10 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 10 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Days
Simple Moving Average
5
187.29
10
193.24
20
0.00
50
0.00
100
0.00
300
0.00
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The company has a % promoter holding, % MF holding, & % FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
The FII holding has from % in to % in the quarter.