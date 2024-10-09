Tolins Tyres share are up by 1.3%, Nifty up by 0.61%

Tolins Tyres Share Price Today on 09-10-2024: On the last trading day, Tolins Tyres opened at ₹ 189 and closed at ₹ 187.5. The stock reached a high of ₹ 190 and a low of ₹ 186.35 during the trading session.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 10 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 10 days SMA

Days Simple Moving Average 5 187.29 10 193.24 20 0.00 50 0.00 100 0.00 300 0.00

