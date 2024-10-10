Tolins Tyres Share Price Today on : Tolins Tyres share are up by 7.34%, Nifty up by 0.3%

Tolins Tyres Share Price Today on 10-10-2024: On the last trading day, Tolins Tyres opened at 190.95 and closed at 201.05. The stock reached a high of 211 and a low of 188.85 during the day.

Livemint
Published10 Oct 2024, 11:19 AM IST
Tolins Tyres
Tolins Tyres

Tolins Tyres Share Price Today on : At 10 Oct 11:19 today, Tolins Tyres shares are trading at price 201.05, 7.34% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81601.6, up by 0.17%. The stock has hit a high of 211 and a low of 188.85 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5186.22
10191.07
200.00
500.00
1000.00
3000.00

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 43.36% .

The company has a % promoter holding, % MF holding, & % FII holding as per filings in the quarter.

The FII holding has from % in to % in the quarter.

Tolins Tyres share price up 7.34% today to trade at 201.05 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Vraj Iron And Steel are falling today, but its peers Meson Valves India, RBZ Jewellers, Bright Outdoor Media are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.3% & 0.17% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:10 Oct 2024, 11:19 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsTolins Tyres Share Price Today on : Tolins Tyres share are up by 7.34%, Nifty up by 0.3%

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel share price

159.40
11:20 AM | 10 OCT 2024
0.4 (0.25%)

Tata Power share price

470.10
11:20 AM | 10 OCT 2024
9.2 (2%)

Tata Motors share price

932.15
11:20 AM | 10 OCT 2024
-7 (-0.75%)

Bharat Electronics share price

287.45
11:20 AM | 10 OCT 2024
4.95 (1.75%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

CG Power & Industrial Solutions share price

819.90
11:17 AM | 10 OCT 2024
17.45 (2.17%)

HCL Technologies share price

1,822.90
11:16 AM | 10 OCT 2024
12.8 (0.71%)

Page Industries share price

44,021.20
11:03 AM | 10 OCT 2024
118.15 (0.27%)

Tech Mahindra share price

1,651.95
11:17 AM | 10 OCT 2024
-6.75 (-0.41%)
More from 52 Week High

Home First Finance Company India share price

1,248.00
11:15 AM | 10 OCT 2024
-58.25 (-4.46%)

RITES share price

314.25
11:16 AM | 10 OCT 2024
-10.35 (-3.19%)

ICICI Securities share price

840.50
11:13 AM | 10 OCT 2024
-26.85 (-3.1%)

Natco Pharma share price

1,436.15
11:17 AM | 10 OCT 2024
-39.1 (-2.65%)
More from Top Losers

Tata Investment Corporation share price

7,149.85
11:16 AM | 10 OCT 2024
599.7 (9.16%)

Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertil share price

182.95
11:15 AM | 10 OCT 2024
11.95 (6.99%)

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price

4,370.00
11:17 AM | 10 OCT 2024
283.85 (6.95%)

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price

84.30
11:17 AM | 10 OCT 2024
5.15 (6.51%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    76,695.00-760.00
    Chennai
    76,701.00-760.00
    Delhi
    76,853.00-760.00
    Kolkata
    76,705.00-760.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L-0.10
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.