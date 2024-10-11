Tolins Tyres Share Price Today on : Tolins Tyres share are down by -1.02%, Nifty down by -0.27%

Tolins Tyres Share Price Today on
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|185.63
|10
|189.69
|20
|0.00
|50
|0.00
|100
|0.00
|300
|0.00
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 43.36%
The company has a
The FII holding has
Tolins Tyres share price down -1.02% today to trade at ₹194.1 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Bright Outdoor Media are falling today, but its peers Vraj Iron And Steel, Macfos, RBZ Jewellers are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.27% & -0.29% each respectively.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess