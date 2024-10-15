Tolins Tyres Share Price Today on : Tolins Tyres share are down by -2.21%, Nifty down by -0.32%

Tolins Tyres Share Price Today on 15-10-2024: On the last trading day, Tolins Tyres opened at 188.85 and closed at 183.90. The stock reached a high of 189 and a low of 182.50 during the day.

Tolins Tyres
Tolins Tyres

Tolins Tyres Share Price Today on : At 15 Oct 12:01 today, Tolins Tyres shares are trading at price 183.9, -2.21% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81845.93, down by -0.16%. The stock has hit a high of 189 and a low of 182.5 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10 day SMA. The stock will have support at 20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5189.76
10189.72
200.00
500.00
1000.00
3000.00

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 43.36% .

The company has a % promoter holding, % MF holding, & % FII holding as per filings in the quarter.

The FII holding has from % in to % in the quarter.

Tolins Tyres share price down -2.21% today to trade at 183.9 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Vraj Iron And Steel, Bright Outdoor Media are falling today, but its peers Macfos, RBZ Jewellers are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.32% & -0.16% each respectively.

