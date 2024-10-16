Tolins Tyres Share Price Today on : Tolins Tyres share are up by 1.01%, Nifty down by -0.51%

Tolins Tyres Share Price Today on 16-10-2024: On the last trading day, Tolins Tyres opened at 182.1 and closed at 185.4. The stock reached a high of 186.75 and a low of 182.05 during the day.

Published16 Oct 2024, 11:17 AM IST
Tolins Tyres
Tolins Tyres

Tolins Tyres Share Price Today on : At 16 Oct 12:00 today, Tolins Tyres shares are trading at price 185.4, 1.01% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81492.75, down by -0.4%. The stock has hit a high of 186.75 and a low of 182.05 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10 day SMA. The stock will have support at 20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5190.24
10188.77
200.00
500.00
1000.00
3000.00

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 43.36% .

The company has a % promoter holding, % MF holding, & % FII holding as per filings in the quarter.

The FII holding has from % in to % in the quarter.

Tolins Tyres share price has gained 1.01% today, currently at 185.4, while its peers such as are in the red. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.51% & -0.4% each respectively.

