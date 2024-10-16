Tolins Tyres Share Price Today on : Tolins Tyres share are up by 1.01%, Nifty down by -0.51%

Tolins Tyres Share Price Today on 16-10-2024: On the last trading day, Tolins Tyres opened at ₹182.1 and closed at ₹185.4. The stock reached a high of ₹186.75 and a low of ₹182.05 during the day.
Tolins Tyres Share Price Today on : At 16 Oct 12:00 today, Tolins Tyres shares are trading at price ₹185.4, 1.01% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81492.75, down by -0.4%. The stock has hit a high of ₹186.75 and a low of ₹182.05 during the day.
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10 day SMA. The stock will have support at 20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
Days
Simple Moving Average
5
190.24
10
188.77
20
0.00
50
0.00
100
0.00
300
0.00
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 43.36% .
The company has a % promoter holding, % MF holding, & % FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
The FII holding has from % in to % in the quarter.
Tolins Tyres share price has gained 1.01% today, currently at ₹185.4, while its peers such as are in the red. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.51% & -0.4% each respectively.